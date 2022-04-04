Hexagon furthers its commitment to innovation in the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) segment with the acquisition of Innovatia Accelerator

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the acquisition of Innovatia Accelerator Inc., a developer of SaaS-based digitalisation solutions that transform operations and modernise fieldwork in the manufacturing and process industries.

For an industrial organisation to truly automate the full scope of its operations – from processes and equipment to worker performance – the operational content and procedures of its assets must be digital and connected. Innovatia Accelerator's flagship solution, AcceleratorKMS, is an AI-based infield knowledge management platform that expedites the digital transformation of paper-based, high-risk operational procedures and work processes. It enables organisations to easily manage, govern and distribute the up-to-date critical operational content field workers require to keep operations running optimally and smoothly.

"We are very excited to bring another innovative solution into our operations and maintenance portfolio and accelerate our vision of facilitating autonomy in industrial plant operation," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "AcceleratorKMS has a proven track record with many Fortune 500 companies to address a real business need in digitalising the paper-based ecosystem of operations and maintenance, turnaround/shutdown, and emergency procedures."

The AcceleratorKMS solution includes Procedure Lifecycle Management (PLCM), a Connected Worker Platform (CWP), a Learner Experience Platform (LXP) and a Component Content Management System (CCMS). The combined capabilities create an integrated digital content ecosystem to enhance the execution of procedures requiring collaboration and inputs from multiple users and data sources to reduce risk and increase overall worker productivity.

"Hexagon has long been a leader in delivering smart digital realities that go beyond the digital twin, offering a visual, single source of truth of location-based asset intelligence – available anywhere, anytime, on any device," continued Rollén. "This acquisition adds operational insights to support the connected worker in eliminating operational incidents caused by missing, out-of-date, or inaccessible information. The combination of AcceleratorKMS with our asset information solutions and Smart Digital Reality™ backbone will help more customers achieve efficiencies faster, improve operations and increase ROI."

Headquartered in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, with offices in India and the United States, Innovatia Accelerator will operate within Hexagon's PPM division. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon's earnings and is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

