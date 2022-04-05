MS Run The US: America's first and only 3,260-mile ultra relay run celebrates its 10th anniversary

19 Dedicated Runners Take on Cross-Country Relay For Multiple Sclerosis

HARTLAND, Wis., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade, MS Run the US has been dedicated to supporting research and raising awareness and funds for those living with multiple sclerosis (MS). Committed to providing hope, aiding those living with disability from the disease, and investing in research are the three cornerstones of the nonprofit. On April 6, MS Run the US will kick off its annual Ultra Relay, a 3,260-mile relay that spans 19 segments across America.

MS Run the US Ultra Relay is America's first and only cross-country relay race. Starting in Santa Monica, CA, the cross-country relay finishes in New York City after covering 3,260 miles. Each member of the 19 person relay team commits to running approximately 160 miles over six consecutive days during an assigned relay segment and raising $10,000 throughout the year. This year, the relay team consists of eight runners who live with MS every day.

"My life has been profoundly affected by MS. When I decided to run across America, I was 25 years old, and my goal was to raise money and awareness for those with MS, like my mother," said Ashley Schneider, founder and president. "We're still running and still making a difference ten years later. Each year, we help more people and rally thousands in support to help stop MS. Once again, I'm amazed by our team and their dedication."

The mission of MS Run the US is to raise awareness and funds for research into Multiple Sclerosis (MS) while also assisting those living with MS-related disabilities.

MS Run the US has raised $2,717,639 since 2010. The relay team of 2022 has raised $167,153dollars so far. 8,450 training miles have been run by the 2022 relay team, an average of 100 miles per runner per month.

About MS Run the US: MS Run the US is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support Multiple sclerosis (MS) - to provide hope, to aid those living with disability from the disease and to support research to stop it. MS Run the US Ultra Relay is America's first and only annual cross-country relay run. Since the organization's first relay in 2013, MS Run the US has raised over 2.3 million dollars, run over 25,000 miles, and has helped every day runners realize their potential to be extraordinary athletes and fundraisers for the MS cause. "I ran across America for my mother and felt how that commitment changed my life. Now MS Run the US hosts the relay so other runners can have the same thing; an opportunity to be empowered amidst the challenges of MS." - Ashley Schneider, founder and executive director.

2022 Ultra Relay Information

RELAY AND SELECTION PROCESS

MS Run the US Ultra Relay is America's first and only annual cross-country relay run. Every year, the relay begins in Santa Monica, CA, and ends 3,260 miles later in New York City. Each runner commits to running 160 miles over 6 consecutive days during an assigned relay segment and raising $10,000 in donations throughout the year.

Each year, a new team is selected to participate in the 19 Segment Ultra Relay. Each runner goes through a rigorous application process, including an application, a video interview, and an evaluation of their physical abilities and commitment to the community.

Runners are notified in the fall and begin to prepare for the relay. They train and raise funds during the winter and spring months in preparation for their 160-mile segment. Each runner receives individualized training, fundraising, and encouragement from the organization during this period. Runners are assisted by the Road Crew team once they are on the road and ready for their relay segment. As part of the Ultra Relay team's effort to run across America, every segment is logistically coordinated back-to-back. Donations support the MS Run the US mission by raising awareness of MS, aiding MS research, and helping people living with disability due to MS.

2022 RELAY TEAM

Segment Dates Runner Hometown Miles/Days Location Segment 1 4/6–4/11 Kristi Haase Omaha, NE 164 miles 6 days Santa Monica, CA - Barstow, CA Segment 2 4/13-4/20 Christina Liekhus North Bend, NE 220 miles 8 days Barstow, CA - Las Vegas, NV Segment 3 4/23-4/30 Kevin Hoegler Monroe Township, NJ 220 miles 8 days Las Vegas, NV - Cedar City, UT Segment 4 5/1-

5/7 Laurie Dutkiewicz Eagle Point,

OR 177 miles 7 days Cedar City, UT - Nephi, UT Segment 5 5/9-5/15 Melissa Ossanna Bar Harbor, ME 188 miles 7 days Nephi, UT - Vernal, UT Segment 6 5/16-5/21 Kelly Irving Cochecton, NY 163 miles 6 days Vernal, UT - Steamboat Springs, CO Segment 7 5/22-5/28 David S. Heller Lakewood, CO 179 miles 7 days Steamboat Springs, CO - Denver, CO Segment 8 5/31-6/6 Community Segment Colorado 177 miles 7 days Denver, CO - Wray, CO Segment 9 6/7-6/12 Tiffany Watkins Burlington, NC 165 miles 6 days Wray, CO - Holdrege, NE Segment 10 6/13-6/18 Eric Henrich Bozeman, MT 163 miles 6 days Holdrege, NE - Lincoln, NE Segment 11 6/19-6/25 Jenn Humphrey Southington, CT 193 miles 7 days Lincoln, NE - Des Moines, IA Segment 12 6/26-7/3 Chris Short Breinigsville, PA 204 miles 8 days Des Moines, IA -

Dubuque, IA Segment 13 7/4-7/10 Brandie Ellis Morristown, NJ 180 miles 7 days Dubuque, IA -

Milwaukee, WI Segment 14 7/13-7/17 Stephanie Crook Valparaiso, IN 145 miles 5 days Milwaukee, WI - Valparaiso, IN Segment 15 7/18-7/22 Chad A Berghoff Salt Lake City, UT 142 miles 5 days Valparaiso, IN - Van Wert, OH Segment 16 7/24-7/29 Tim Schmidt Knoxville, TN 177 miles 6 days Van Wert, OH -

Cuyahoga Falls, OH Segment 17 7/31-8/5 Jim Fogarty Quarryville, PA 169 miles 6 days Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Brookville, PA Segment 18 8/7-8/12 Mike Knopp Chalfont, PA 148 miles 6 days Brookville, PA -

Sunbury, PA Segment 19 8/14-8/20 Katelyn Gordon Schenectady, NY 189 miles 7 days Sunbury, PA - New York City, NY

View original content:

SOURCE MS Run the US