Resecurity® makes Cyber Threat Intelligence available in Qatar for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022

LOS ANGELES , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a cybersecurity and risk management company, recently exhibited its solutions at the Doha International Defense Exhibition & Conference (DIMDEX) conference at the Qatar National Convention Center on March 21-23, 2022. Hosted and organized by Qatar Armed Forces, DIMDEX brings together over 200 exhibitors and key decision-makers from across the globe to explore the latest maritime defense and security industry solutions and foster significant deals and partnerships.

With international events resuming and geopolitical tension rising, the conference provided a timely look at how government, law enforcement and industry can work together to combat adversaries in today's evolving digital threat landscape. This year's theme, Connecting the World's Defense and Security Community, focused on increasing collaboration and adopting advanced technology to contribute to the global maritime defense and security complex.

"With the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year, threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions will play a critical role in protecting the region from advanced threats. Current geopolitical tensions will likely be one of the main drivers of targeted attacks, malicious code distribution and telecommunications disruptions, as we saw with the past Olympics. Resecurity is dedicated to providing the latest cyber threat intelligence and dark web monitoring solutions to national security and defense leadership, supporting their missions and fostering cyber peace," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, Inc.

Resecurity® showcased how its AI-powered cybersecurity and threat intelligence solutions enable law enforcement and defense to better detect, mitigate and respond to technology and geographical risks within an organization's security ecosystem. Drawing on billions of data points, Resecurity's innovative platform allows operators to reduce potential blind spots and cybersecurity gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

DIMDEX 2022 also marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relationships between Qatar and the USA. Accordingly, the show had a strong U.S. presence, with Resecurity exhibiting its intelligence platform alongside 15 participating U.S. companies, including Boeing, L3 Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies. Other international and industry-recognized exhibitors included Fincantieri, Thales, Aselsan, Naval Group and others.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An official member of AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and Infragard. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com .

