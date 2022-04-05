SMX successfully enables industrial 'three times loop' recycled content of plastics

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Matters Limited (ASX: SMX), a company focusing on digitising physical objects on the blockchain, has successfully marked recycled plastics by studying the impact of different feeding methods on final PCR readings with high accuracy.

The UK and other countries have or will soon implement their recycled Plastic Packaging Tax Legislations, enabling companies which use SMX's automated auditing technology, to avoid human auditing errors and increase cost-savings.

"SMX is proud of the successful outcome of proving commercial readiness which will enable companies to join the global sustainability effort and comply with the new plastic regulations as they meet their business goals. Our revolutionary technology provides companies with economical and transparent solutions to identify and report on their recycled contents used in plastic packaging, and remove their dependency on human auditing," said Haggai Alon, SMX CEO and Founder.

The compounding extrusion processes to prove the commercial readiness was performed in a fully industrial facility, where SMX's marked PCR pellets were sent to a bottles manufacturer to validate the accuracy throughout the production phases.

The marked PCR bottles were scanned using an SMX handheld portable reader and digitally recorded for traceability. There were approximately 50 different bottles, produced with different inclusion levels, layer configurations and pigment choices.

It was found that the quantification of the PCR was successful and did not affect the accuracy of the PCR reading. The addition of pigments and regrinding materials had no effect on detectability or sensitivity to thickness variation.

SMX is the one solution to create a circular economy as they are able to track, trace, certify and authenticate gas, liquid, and solid products across supply chain processes from raw materials, productions, and recycling.

SMX's portfolio in the plastics department include joining NextCycle Michigan; the recent release of the SMX Generation 2.0 online unit; being awarded the Frost and Sullivan 2021 Global Waste Management and Recycling Digitalization Technology Innovation Leadership Award; and the implementation of SMX's technology into BASF's ReciChain project in North America in 2020.

Security Matters has commenced the commercialisation of its unique, patented technology that uses a hidden chemical-based 'barcode' to permanently and irrevocably 'mark' any object, be it solid, liquid or gas. The barcode is read using the company's unique reader to access the corresponding stored data, recorded, and protected using blockchain technology.

