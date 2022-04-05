"SPORT OF KINGS" TAKES CENTER STAGE IN CUTTER/WELLINGTON TRILOGY

LEESBURG, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of northern Virginia's horse country, in historic downtown Leesburg, is a quaint independent bookstore, Books and Other Found Things that, according to Jerzey Wahoo Media, LLC, will host release of the final chapter of a trilogy of novels revolving around thoroughbred racing.

What Are The Odds?... The Calculus of Coincidence, the sequel All In?... Beware the Cross Currents and the concluding Life's Elusive Horizon ... an unholy trinity offer readers a spellbinding trio of tales while also providing an inside look into thoroughbred racing and breeding at a transformational time in the sport's long and storied history.

At the story's core lies a dueling dance of equine industry elites: There's Beauregard Wellington, head of his family's Lexington, KY, racing empire and the only child of Bentley Wellington, former two-time Commonwealth Governor, founder of a bourbon distillery and husband to coal baroness Abigail Prescott Wellington. Then there is Thomas Jefferson Cutter III of Leesburg, VA, who took over the family's thoroughbred business when his father unexpectedly died shortly after TJ graduated from the University of Virginia.

A fateful meeting between the two youthful horsemen at the Jersey shore's Monmouth Park racetrack in 1983 sets in motion a chain of events that embroils both families, as well as an expanding circle of friends and associates, in a web of scandal involving murder, sex, shady financial dealings and brushes with the underworld.

Affectionately dubbed the Cutter/Wellington trilogy, author Rob Hilliard has referred to his work as "my life on steroids." A 1974 graduate of UVA, Mr. Hilliard borrows liberally from time spent in Ireland, Germany and New York City; his experiences as a racetrack employee that also served as research for his master's thesis on the New York City Off-Track Betting Corporation, and his days as a student and active UVA alumnus.

Having fallen in love with the characters he created in his first novel and with a global pandemic forcing confinement, Mr. Hilliard spun the balance of his story in 18 months. His objective? "... to have the trilogy become a cult literary experience for fellow alums, particularly those who walked the Lawn in 1974."

Books and Other Found Things proprietor R. Allen Robinson noted: "The novels' emphasis on northern Virginia's horse country and the Cutter family's ties to the University of Virginia fit nicely with my desire and that of my late-wife, Nancy B. King-Robinson, to support local artists, authors and community."

While all three novels in the Cutter/Wellington trilogy can be purchased through Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/author/passion-from-rhilliard) or Outskirts Press (https://outskirtspress.com/cutterwellingtontrilogy), Mr. Hilliard is suggesting interested readers visit his Web site at www.jerzeywahoomedia.com, where net proceeds from sale of the paperback editions of his novels will be directed to the Loudoun Literacy Council and Madison House, a not-for-profit entity that acts as a liaison between UVA student-volunteers and the Charlottesville/Albemarle communities. Each book purchased from the author's site will contain a personal, hand-written note.

The Leesburg event at Books and Other Found Things takes place on Wednesday, April 13, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The author will also appear at 2nd Act Books in Charlottesville on April 20. Those interested in attending either event should R.S.V.P. to Mr. Hilliard directly, either by calling (248-320-1846) or writing (robhilliard@msn.com). There is no charge to attend, all three novels will be available, and complimentary hors d'oeuvre & beverage service as well as door prizes will be provided.

