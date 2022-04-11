ADAMA Announces Appointment of Shahar Florence as Chief Financial Officer

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), one of the leading global crop protection companies, announces the appointment of Shahar Florence as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective as of May 1, 2022. As CFO, Shahar will manage and oversee the Company's global financial processes, policies and strategies, as well as work closely with Syngenta Group on all financial aspects of the business. Likewise, Shahar will lead all investor relations activities in ADAMA.

Shahar joins ADAMA with over 25 years of financial experience and a track record as a strategic decision-maker and an innovative financial visionary leader, with proven ability to drive sustainable profitable growth, translating corporate vision into bottom line results. Shahar is joining ADAMA following filling various financial positions at Strauss Group LTD for the last 14 years. Most recently, Shahar held the position of Chief Growth & Innovation Officer, having previously held the position of the Group's CFO. Among others, he was responsible for heading the Finance, Business Development and Investor Relations, as well as driving overall innovation for creating economic and strategic value. Shahar holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and Accounting from the Tel-Aviv University, and is a certified CPA.

"Shahar is a strong leader with a track record of proven financial expertise, his global experience and value-enhancing insights will further strengthen our global management team to continue the execution of our growth strategy," says Ignacio Dominguez, President and CEO of ADAMA. "Shahar's wealth of experience, integrity and expertise in international business strategic partnerships and business models, makes him the right person to join our executive management team."

"I am excited to join ADAMA as CFO, to assist the Company in continuing to execute its strategic plans, accelerate sustainable growth and bottom-line results, while delivering value to all stakeholders. I look forward to working with the global team and to build on ADAMA's momentum as we grow and achieve our collective goals," added Shahar Florence.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, as well as state-of-the-art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities. With a culture that empowers our people to listen to farmers and ideate from the field, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

ADAMA Contact:

Efrat Dayan

Public Relations

Email: pr@adama.com

