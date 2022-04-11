TRIUMPH AWARDED NEXT GENERATION JAMMER PRODUCTION CONTRACTS FROM RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES

BERWYN, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced that it was awarded a multi-year contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, to deliver air inlet and exhaust electro-mechanical door actuators and an advanced electronic control system for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pod. The contract covers production demand for LRIP lots I and II as well as non-recurring engineering for product and producibility enhancement. The work will be performed at Triumph's Actuation Products & Services facility located in Redmond, Washington.

The Next Generation Jammer is the Navy's advanced electronic attack system that offensively denies, disrupts, and degrades enemy technology, including air-defense systems and communications. NGJ-MB uses the latest digital, software-based and Active Electronically Scanned Array technologies. This allows operators to non-kinetically attack significantly more targets and at greater distances.

"Knowing that we play a key part in the success of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band program is exciting and aligns with our mission to partner with our customers to solve their hardest challenges with industry-leading technologies and innovation," said Mike Boland, President of Triumph Actuation Products & Services. "Our experience in designing and manufacturing actuators and controls will enhance the performance, reliability and affordability of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band."

Triumph Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

