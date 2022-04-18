AS SENATE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE CONSIDERS FUNDING FOR ROCK ISLAND TRAIL STATE PARK, LEADERS ACROSS STATE ENDORSE INVESTMENT

H.B. 3020 would provide $70 million in one-time funding to accelerate development of the Rock Island Trail, which was formally railbanked in December 2021.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Senate Committee on Appropriations will take up debate on H.B. 3020, which provides $70 million in funding to begin development of the Rock Island Trail State Park.

Gov. Mike Parson called on the legislature to invest a portion of the state's federal recovery dollars to develop the 144-mile corridor, which was officially railbanked in December. The trail will eventually connect to the Katy Trail and into Kansas City, creating a 400-mile trail loop that will serve as a "world-class, one-of-a-kind destination for travelers coming to Missouri … while also supporting businesses and creating jobs," according to the governor.

If approved, the $70 million will be used to complete the hardest and most expensive portions of the trail, including three major tunnels and two major bridges.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and leaders from across the state are calling on members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, including Chairman Dan Hegeman, Vice Chairman Lincoln Hough and Ranking Member Lauren Arthur, to make the strategic move for Missouri and vote in favor of H.B. 3020.

Andy Clements, Director of Public Works and Transportation, City of St. Joseph

The addition of the Rock Island Corridor to the state park system on Dec. 14, 2021, is an outstanding opportunity for [Missouri] to provide a cross-state trail experience through the rugged northern Ozarks. The federal ARPA funding presents a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to rapidly develop the trail as an internationally prominent tourism destination affecting dozens of communities across the state.

We here in St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri view the Rock Island Trail as a tremendous opportunity for the state, and our region. It will be a key element in raising the profile of Missouri in the United States and will help bolster future development of the Quad-State Trail extensions to Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.

Patrick W. Tuttle, Director, Visit Joplin

In establishing a tourism base, a state's natural amenities play a major economic role. It is not possible to create a mountain or add a beach where there is none. For Missouri, showcasing the state's natural features contributes greatly to the tourism revenue streams of every community. Accessing these wonders of our state through means that support the environment and promote public health are a win-win for all. We know the results the Katy Trail has delivered over the years, and the estimates for what the Rock Island will bring are conservative but highly positive. This land that is a part of the Missouri landscape—this abandoned railway that crosses the midsection of Missouri—is a pathway toward tourism success on many levels.

We here in southwest Missouri know very well the economic impact the now nearly 500 miles of trails that exist to our south have in Northwest Arkansas. Hotels and restaurants in Newton and McDonald counties reap the benefit of having that network in their backyard.

We need the same expanded opportunities the Rock Island offers so we can keep more recreation dollars in Missouri.

Corey J. Mehaffy, IMPM, Executive Director, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council

The Rock Island Trail is a statewide project that will provide significant returns on that investment through tourism, workforce talent attraction, healthy living and wellness, improved mental health, the strengthening of local economies and business development.

Destination trails attract visitors from outside the local area who travel specifically to use a trail. The benefits from destination trails are most commonly measured in terms of the local business impacts. This includes business revenue, employment and employee earnings. In addition to its direct effect on businesses, visitor spending also has a ripple effect in the community as employees and business owners spend their earnings, and local and state governments receive more tax revenue.

Historical data shows an increase in revenues for the communities and businesses along the trails as the trails develop and grow their number of events and visitors. These benefits impact communities across the state from the smallest to the largest. Providing the full $69 million in federal recovery money requested by Gov. Parson will allow the trail and connections to the statewide trail system to be developed rapidly. Until we have a trail fully connected, we won't see the local and statewide economic benefits.

As an avid cyclist, cycling over 9,000 miles per year, I regularly visit communities that have seen significant impacts from trail systems. As a taxpayer, I would love to see Missouri's trail systems fully developed, placing our state in a position to benefit from hundreds of thousands of visitors per year that are looking for these unique opportunities.

Mac Vorce, Executive Director, Warsaw Area Chamber of Commerce

Our community of Warsaw in Benton County has been preparing for the Rock Island Trail for many years. Our cycling tourism has been increasing due to our efforts. The Butterfield Stage Experience and the future USBR 51 will link our community and county to this opportunity. We are not right along the Rock Island, but we see the importance of what it can do for rural Missouri. This is a great chance and gives new hope for rural Missourians; this will reach much further than just along the trail.

