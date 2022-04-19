Employee Health and Well-being Drive Corporate Success

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis is among 44 major U.S. employers to earn the 2022 Best Employers: Excellence in Health Award and is among 21 recipients of the Excellence in Mental Health Award from the Business Group on Health. (PRNewswire)

Stellantis earns 2022 Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-being, and Excellence in Mental Health awards from Business Group on Health

Awards underscore company's commitment to promoting a culture of health and well-being for employees and their families

Company among 44 major U.S. employers to receive 2022 Best Employers awards and is one of 21 recipients of the Excellence in Mental Health award

Company programs support each employee's pursuit of best-in-class performance and a better quality of life

Stellantis has earned two prestigious employee health and well-being awards from the Business Group on Health (BGH): Excellence in Health and Well-being and Excellence in Mental Health awards.



The BGH's 2022 Best Employers Awards, now in their 17th year, recognize large employers that have embraced a culture of health and well-being, and are working collaboratively to improve the health and quality of life of employees and their families.



Stellantis is among 44 major U.S. employers to earn the Best Employers Excellence in Health award and is one of 21 recipients of the Excellence in Mental Health award.



"Providing a healthy workplace, and improving the health and well-being of our employees and their families, is an essential component of our company's success," said Brad Thompson, director – health care, disability, workers compensation and medical operations, Stellantis North America. "Promoting a culture of health enables each team member to pursue best-in-class performance at work and improved quality of life at home."



Through its comprehensive well-being program, Stellantis is committed to offering tools and resources that help employees and their families lead healthier lifestyles.



For example, the company provides a variety of integrated health plans with preventive services, which include health portals, UAW-benefit representatives, a registered nurse healthcare advocate, employee assistance program representatives, onsite medical departments, 29 dedicated well-being staff and fitness centers.



In addition, the company has opened three near-site family health and wellness centers serving employees and families working at manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan (Detroit).



"Supporting the health and well-being of our members is critical to maintaining a world-class working environment where our members and the company can succeed," said Cindy Estrada, UAW vice president and director of the UAW Stellantis department. "On behalf of our members, we are proud to receive these 2022 Best Employers Awards as they demonstrate the importance and relevance of our health and well-being programs to the sustained success they've helped our members achieve."



The BGH is a network of progressive employers, including Fortune 100 companies, that provide health coverage for more than 60 million employees, retirees and families in more than 200 countries.



"All the winners are employers of choice," said LuAnn Heinen, vice president of the Business Group on Health. "We congratulate each and every one of them for setting such high standards to benefit workforces for years to come, and for serving as a model for other companies looking to expand benefit offerings."



Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.



Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis