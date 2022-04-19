InventHelp Inventors Develop Apparatus to Pull/Lift Game Animals (NAM-132)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safer way for hunters to pull and lift a heavy harvested game animal," said one of two inventors, from Goodlettsville, Tenn., "so we invented the DRAG- M HANG- M. Our design enables the field dressing of a big game animal to be achieved quickly and efficiently."

The invention provides an apparatus to pull and hoist a big game carcass for harvesting and cleaning. In doing so, it reduces manual labor, stress and strain and it eliminates the need for assistance. It also helps to promote the proper preservation of game meat. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

