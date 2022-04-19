The Jordan Company Announces Strategic Investment in Communications & Power Industries

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC"), a middle-market private equity firm with four decades of experience enabling companies and their management teams to accelerate strategic growth initiatives, today announced an investment in Communications & Power Industries ("CPI" or the "Company"), a global manufacturer of electronic components, subsystems, and antenna systems for communications, government, and medical markets. TJC will partner with the Company to accelerate growth and pursue synergistic acquisitions.

"At CPI, we are focused on accelerating innovation, by designing and manufacturing products that empower our customers both to implement and support today's advanced systems and to develop and create the groundbreaking systems of tomorrow," said Bob Fickett, CEO of CPI. "TJC supports our vision for growth, and their operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business. We are thrilled to welcome a partner that shares our mission of delivering dependable, best-in-class technology solutions."

For more than 70 years, CPI has developed, manufactured, and globally distributed innovative and reliable technology solutions used in the generation, amplification, transmission, and reception of microwave signals for commercial and government applications. The Company focuses on serving its customers with a broad and deep portfolio of state-of-the-art products and best-in-class services that enable customers to plan for and meet the challenges of the future.

"We are excited to partner with CPI, who is well-known in the industry for their exceptional management team and reputation for high-quality solutions across industrial technology markets," said Erik Fagan, Partner at TJC. "CPI's technology solutions work to power and connect their customers and we look forward to embarking on a new phase of growth with the Company."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor and RBC Capital Markets and Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisors to TJC.

Latham & Watkins, LLP served as legal advisor and Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Harris Williams acted as financial advisors to CPI.

About The Jordan Company

The Jordan Company, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $19 billion with a 40-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including Diversified Industrials; Technology, Telecom & Utility; Logistics & Supply Chain and Consumer & Healthcare. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years, and they are supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago and Stamford. For more information, visit: www.thejordancompany.com .

About Communications & Power Industries

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and antenna systems focused primarily on communications, government and medical markets. With a heritage of technological excellence that spans decades, CPI is a leader in the high-barrier-to-entry satellite communications market. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Kristin Custar

The Jordan Company

(212) 572-0829

kcustar@thejordancompany.com

Media:

Prosek Partners

pro-TJC@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Jordan Company, L.P.