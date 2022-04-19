Milwaukee Tool Opens Engineering 'New Technology' Office in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee Tool, a leading developer of jobsite solutions for construction trades worldwide, is proud to announce the opening of Milwaukee Tool – Chicago. Located at the historic Old Post Office. This location will focus on Engineering Design and Innovation and has space to house over 250 employees.

Milwaukee Tool fosters a culture of disruptive innovation that has led them to pioneer numerous new technologies in the construction industry. For example, their revolutionary M12™ and M18™ cordless systems continue to push the boundaries of cordless tool performance for users across the globe. Over the last decade the company has experienced incredible double-digit growth globally and currently employs more than 10,000 people in the United States. Chicago's flourishing ecosystem of technical talent is one of many reasons Milwaukee® chose to expand to the city.

As Milwaukee Tool continues to pursue advancements in productivity and safety on the jobsite, the level of innovation necessary to design and develop breakthrough solutions requires engineering expertise across many disciplines. The company continues to actively invest in emerging technologies around motors, power electronics, lithium-ion batteries, wireless connectivity and IoT, embedded systems, and artificial intelligence.

"Our People are our most valued asset. As we continue to push the limits of new technology to deliver the best solutions for our users, an expansion into Chicago was an obvious choice," said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President. "This city has a fast-growing tech scene that draws diverse technical talent from around the country. We are thrilled to partner with Chicago to attract, retain, and recruit the very best people, as we continue building a Culture that's unparalleled in our industry."

Milwaukee® invested more than $14 million to renovate 70,000-square-feet of space within the Old Post Office building. Approximately 10,000 square feet is dedicated to lab space for design and development of critical new technologies. True to the company's cross-functional, collaborative culture, this space will be home to multiple disciplines within their Engineering Team, including: Embedded Systems; Firmware; Power Electronics; Systems and Mechanical Engineers; PCB Designers, and; Project Leaders.

This location will also act as an extension of the company's global headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Tool is the fastest-growing brand in the construction industry and is currently hiring key engineering roles for their Chicago office. Engineers who are seeking the thrill of problem-solving and the power to change the future of the construction trades, will have access to the technology and resources to make their ideas a reality. Interested applicants may apply online.

Milwaukee's Dedication to Technology

Milwaukee's relentless cycle of disruptive innovation and its laser-focus on the trades has firmly positioned the company as a leader, with more than 585,000 hours spent on jobsites with users and more than 1,500 patents filed in the U.S. in the last decade.

The company was the first to invent the technology that enables the use of lithium-ion in power tools. By coupling their own brushless motors to the most capable electronics packages and advanced lithium-ion batteries (all designed and developed in-house), the company has continually pushed the boundaries of cordless tool performance. This is what ultimately drove the development of their revolutionary M12™ and M18™ cordless systems. A little more than a decade since their introduction, these systems are still the leading cordless power tool systems in the world and are home to more than 500 fully compatible solutions. These are solutions that challenge the notion that users must rely on cords, hoses, or gas for power.

More About Milwaukee's Growth & U.S. Investments

Milwaukee Tool is a global company with manufacturing, distribution, and operations presences across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has designed, engineered, and manufactured products in the United States for nearly 100 years.

In the last year, Milwaukee® has invested $216 million in domestic expansion projects including Chicago. Their other domestic presences include Greenwood, Grenada, Olive Branch, Clinton, and Jackson, MS, as well as in Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, West Bend, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI, Cookeville, TN, and Greenwood, IN.

Milwaukee Tool Chicago Office Partners

About Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades that increase productivity and safety. Milwaukee® is known for their world-leading M12™, M18™, and MX FUEL™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of their cordless innovations, safety solutions, battery-powered outdoor power equipment, jobsite lighting and clean-up, time-saving accessories, and innovative hand tool and PACKOUT™ Modular Storage Products. The company is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions.

Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (HKEx stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com.

