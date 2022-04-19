Stax Welcomes New Independent Board Member Pat Hedley

NEW YORK , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, an analytically driven, global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks is pleased to announce the appointment of Pat Hedley to the Stax Board of Managers as an independent member. Stax recently received a strategic platform investment from the private equity firm Blue Point Capital Partners. With three decades of global private equity experience, Pat is an advisor, investor, and author focused on working with high-growth companies.

"Pat brings an extraordinary amount of experience in both the M&A ecosystem and operating a human capital business, as she helped scale one of the most respected private equity firms in the world," said Rafi Musher, Founder and CEO of Stax LLC. "What I really appreciate is how actively engaged she is in both disruptive technology and leadership development."

Pat is the Founder and CEO of The Path Ahead and acts as an advisor, board member, and investor in high-growth companies with leading-edge technologies. Current advisory roles include Lone Pine Capital, The Cranemere Group, Landis, Strongbow Consulting, and Flagship. Since 2016, Pat has invested in over a dozen innovative private companies, more than half led by women. Her efforts to accelerate women in leadership include involvement with W.O.M.E.N. in America, Beyond Barriers, and having served as a National Judge for EY's Winning Women Program. Passionate about the value of personal networks, Pat is the author of Meet 100 People: A how-to guide to the career and life edge everyone's missing and a TEDx speaker.

Previously, Pat was a managing director with General Atlantic (GA), a global growth equity firm, where she spent nearly 30 years in a variety of roles including over a decade of direct investing in growth companies. In addition, Pat built GA's global marketing and human capital programs including General Atlantic's global talent network. Before joining GA, Pat worked as a consultant at Bain & Company and at a healthcare startup funded by Bain Capital. Pat has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a degree in Computer Science from Dartmouth College.

Jayson Traxler, Chief Operating Officer, Stax LLC said, "Pat's decades of direct investing and scaling private equity-backed companies, human capital management, marketing, and communications experience will help Stax accelerate and enhance the value of the platform." He added, "As an independent strategic advisor, Pat brings a unique perspective to help advise executive management teams in setting and achieving organic and inorganic growth initiatives."

About Stax LLC

Stax is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Blue Point Capital Partners

Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle, and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve dramatic growth. The Firm focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its collective experience, extensive network of operating resources, and unique toolkit, which includes supply chain / Asian capabilities, data and digital strategies, human capital strategy, and focused add-on acquisition efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.

