USCCA and Credova Partner for $15,000 Giveaway

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credova, the leading outdoor recreation and firearm industry buy now, pay later platform has partnered with the US Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) for a firearm industry giveaway. Shoppers who use Credova to pay over time for their purchases at retailers like Grab A Gun, Budsgunshop, Daniel Defense and more, are entered to win a $15,000 giveaway sponsored by USCCA.

"The collaboration between USCCA and Credova is a perfect match. We support the responsible ownership of firearms and believe organizations like USCCA, who focus on training and education, are an incredible resource for the industry," says Dusty Wunderlich, Credova CEO.

Tim Schmidt, President & Founder said, "The USCCA is proud to partner with an organization that continually innovates and ensures that all Americans have access to the resources needed to keep their loved ones safe. Through Credova's product offering, individual finances are no longer a deterrent for responsibly armed Americans to become their family's first line of defense."

All dealers who accept Credova are able to participate in the giveaway, and inquiring merchants can visit www.credova.com/merchantinquiry to signup.

About Credova: Credova is the leading outdoor recreation point-of-sale financing platform providing buy now, pay later solutions to merchants operating both brick and mortar retail locations as well as through an integrated API eCommerce solution. Through the Credova platform and integrated API solution, consumers gain access to multiple financing solutions for their purchases, allowing them to buy now and pay over time.

About USCCA:

About the USCCA. The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is an association of responsible armed Americans whose members get exceptional self-defense education, lifesaving training, and self-defense liability insurance, preparing them for the before, during and after of a lawful act of self-defense. The USCCA is the largest, fastest-growing self-defense association dedicated to responsible gun owners.

