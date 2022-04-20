Call for Proposals: The University of Arizona Global Campus 2022 Teaching and Learning Conference - November 1-3, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) 2022 Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC) – A CULTURE OF CARE: Empathy, Advocacy, and Non-Traditional Student Success – takes place November 1-3, 2022.

The UAGC TLC is an online event that provides faculty, staff, students, researchers, and practitioners a platform to share their knowledge and experiences of critical issues in online higher education. This year, TLC aims to broaden the concept of access to higher education through a discussion of the role of institutional empathy and advocacy in student success.

CALL FOR PROPOSALS

We invite all educators, staff, researchers, and UAGC alumni to learn more about the 2022 TLC and to submit their proposals via the TLC website. Proposals are due by June 15, 2022 .

For non-traditional students, empathy and advocacy can ensure that institutional practices do not unnecessarily obstruct access to learning opportunities on a day-to-day basis. They also can help ensure that students have the skills necessary to advocate for themselves, both in academics and in the workforce, which is crucial to their continued success.

An annual community of learning event, the UAGC TLC facilitates collaborative discussion of issues pertaining to online learning, including diversity, equity, inclusion, instructional practices, learning technology, and institutional policies that support the contemporary learner. TLC connects, educates, and inspires faculty, staff, researchers, and students by offering a platform for interdisciplinary and inter-institutional work.

"The UAGC Teaching and Learning Conference 2022 explores new ways to address the issue of equitable access to higher education," said Dr. Sarah Steinberg, provost and senior vice president at UAGC. "Our exploration does not end at enrollment but persists to support students' continued access to meaningful learning opportunities throughout their higher-ed careers, regardless of their backgrounds and circumstances. We look forward to learning from each other about how to give all students supportive, empathetic, and assuring learning spaces along their educational journeys."

During the 2022 TLC Conference, November 1-3, 2022, live TLC sessions will occur between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. MST each day, and asynchronous sessions and engagement opportunities will be available on the TLC conference app. To learn more, visit the TLC website.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

