Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable May 27, 2022, to holders of Dana common stock as of May 6.

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

