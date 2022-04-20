emfluence Marketing Platform Announces Integration with Microsoft Power Apps

Digital marketing automation platform announces integration with Microsoft Power Apps, providing powerful marketing automation capabilities to Power Apps.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- emfluence, llc, a leading digital marketing automation platform, today announced its integration with Microsoft Power Apps. The integration will enable marketers to incorporate the full scope of the emfluence Marketing Platform with applications built on the Microsoft Power Apps platform.

emfluence Digital MarketingOne-to-one, and then some. (R) (PRNewsfoto/Emfluence LLC) (PRNewswire)

"The emfluence Marketing Platform integration with Power Apps means app creators will be able to deploy our powerful marketing automation technology within applications they have built on the Microsoft platform," said David Cacioppo, emfluence President and CEO. "This enables marketers to create, deploy and track online campaigns through email, workflows, SMS, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, landing pages, surveys, online forms, website tracking and contact scoring."

"The integration with Power Apps is an incredible example of how emfluence is partnering with highly scalable, leading technology solutions that empower marketers to take control of their data and build more intuitive, elegant, and engaging solutions," said Rick McCutcheon, 8x Dynamics MVP.

emfluence's integration with the Power Apps ecosystem is further enhanced by its existing connection with Microsoft Dynamics. The integration gives business owners complete control over their data from the point of collection to how it's stored and shared across the organization and deployed as a marketing asset.

For more details about emfluence, visit the emfluence Marketing Platform blog, follow emfluence on Twitter @emfluence, like emfluence on Facebook, or connect with emfluence on LinkedIn.

About emfluence

emfluence is a full-service digital marketing agency and marketing automation platform based in Kansas City, MO. emfluence works with clients to develop and execute ROI-driven digital strategies across Search Engine Marketing, Paid and Social Media, Creative and Content Development, Branding Services, Website Development, and a suite of in-house Marketing Automation Tools. Every service we provide for our clients is focused on driving quantifiable results.

Contact: David Cacioppo

Email: press@emfluence.com

Phone: +1 (816) 472-4455 x102

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emfluence LLC