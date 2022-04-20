InventHelp Inventor Develops Pillow for Smoking Enthusiasts (DNV-270)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more comfortable way to rest your head on a pillow while using a vape pen," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the SMOKE PILLOW. My design could enhance relaxation for smokers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to rest the head while smoking or vaping. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold a vaping pen. It also eliminates the need to repeatedly retrieve a vaporizer from a nightstand. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers/vaping enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-270, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

