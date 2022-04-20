MERIPLEX ACQUIRES INDIANA-BASED MSP, CYBERIAN TECHNOLOGIES

HOUSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a nationwide leader in managed cybersecurity and IT solutions, announces its asset acquisition of Indiana-based managed services provider, Cyberian Technologies. For over 15+ years, Cyberian has been focused on providing custom managed IT, cloud, consulting, and security solutions for businesses in the Indiana market.

"We are excited to have Cyberian Technologies joining the Meriplex team and allowing us to have a physical presence in the mid-west," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "Their technical expertise and excellent customer support will make us successful in moving up-market in Indiana as we continue to expand our presence nation-wide."

"By merging into the Meriplex organization, our clients will continue receiving the exceptional support they are accustomed to, but also be introduced to a larger portfolio of services that will enhance business efficiency," said Brody Ertel, Partner and Owner at Cyberian Technologies. "Our employees will also benefit greatly from being a part of a bigger organization by having access to more resources and tools as we grow our client base in Indianapolis."

Meriplex focuses on strategically acquiring managed services providers in growing markets in order to establish a local presence in the region and acquire top talent to support their initiative to be the leading MSP / MSSP in the nation. If you are interested in learning more about our M&A process, please reach out to us here.

About Meriplex:

Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow us on Linkedin.

About Cyberian Technologies:

Cyberian Technologies is a full-service IT integration company that specializes in improving technology efficiencies through proactive engagements in managed IT and project services since 2005. Cyberian caters to each client's unique business and IT environments by examining their infrastructure and developing a custom service and support plan that best meets their needs and solves their challenges.

Contact:

Macy Kirk

connect@meriplex.com

