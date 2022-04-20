MI Windows and Doors Parent Company Becomes MITER Brands

GRATZ, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MI Windows and Doors reveals a new parent brand for its business: MITER Brands™. The announcement was made at the company's annual leadership meeting last week in Dallas.

The nationwide company will retain two fast-growing regional product brands – MI Windows and Doors in the East and Milgard Windows and Doors in the West. Sunrise Windows & Doors products will be available under the MI Windows and Doors' brand in the eastern U.S. MITER Brands and refreshed MI and Milgard product branding will be introduced into the market throughout 2022.

"Through strong organic growth and the recent acquisitions of Milgard and Sunrise, our team has built a strong family of leading window and door brands," said Matt DeSoto, MITER Brands CEO. "The name MITER Brands reflects our culture, values, and growth strategy and encapsulates our people-first approach centered around our team's priority to drive value for our customers."

More than the name of a parent company, MITER Brands establishes a way of doing business. With optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences with an owner-operated, family-first approach.

About MITER Brands

MITER Brands™ is a residential window and door manufacturer that provides a leading portfolio of windows and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments. Through MI Windows and Doors and Milgard Windows and Doors, MITER Brands is one of the largest suppliers of precision-built and energy efficient windows and doors, with more than 10 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States servicing thousands of dealers.

