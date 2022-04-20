OZY MEDIA HIRES AWARD-WINNING DESIGNER BOARDS DANIEL KELLEY AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OZY Media, the award-winning news and entertainment company, is announcing that Daniel Kelley, an award-winning creative professional with decades of experience in New York, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area, is joining OZY to lead a range of multimedia projects as its new Creative Director.

A graduate of the University of California - Davis, Kelley brings clear talent, managerial experience, and a patient and thoughtful eye to OZY Media. As Creative Director, Kelley will work across all departments with an initiative to deliver the brand a consistent and engaging image. His style will be a key driver in OZY's maturation into a leading global media company. "I'm thrilled to join OZY and support its worldwide community of journalists, executives, readers, and influencers – many of whom also have great stories to tell. This is the kind of position where you cannot just be in the game but help raise up others as well."

Kelley has worked with some of the best-known brands in the world, including but not limited to Time Magazine, Urban Outfitters, AT&T, Bumble and Bumble, and Victoria's Secret. His creative work has included directing music videos, stop motion animation, painting, and illustration, animatronics, fabrication, and tattooing. This bridging of commercial and personal artistry gives him an uncommon perspective and ability to avoid limited and formulaic work. His most recent role was as Vice President and Creative Director with GreenBiz in Oakland, CA.

"Daniel is a visionary, and a great addition to the company," said Michael Moe, Chairman of the OZY Media Board. "His cross-channel experience and distinctive eye means that OZY won't only get the look it needs today, but the kind of leadership that will keep us ahead tomorrow. It's one thing to work with a creative pro that can raise you in the short-term. It's quite another to have one that can lead and learn from others and grow in the role. We expect Daniel to play a major role across the OZY community."

Kelley is the sixth major team announcement from OZY Media in the last few weeks, following David Lawrence , former Goldman business intelligence chief and federal prosecutor, who joined the OZY Board as Senior Advisor; Michael Safran , former Time Inc, Gannett and Bloomberg executive, who joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer; Mukul Pandya , former Founding Editor-in Chief of Wharton's online Business Review and Executive Director of Knowledge@Wharton(K@W), who joined OZY as Senior Editor-at-Large; Aparna Ranganathan who joined as Vice President of Human Resources, and Beverly Watson , Managing Editor.

ABOUT OZY

Launched in 2013, OZY has built a diverse and unique voice in media, including 5 newsletters , 12 tv shows , 9 podcasts , and 4 festivals . In 2020, OZY won an Emmy Award for its ground-breaking television program, Black Women OWN the Conversation.

