PEABODY TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

ST. LOUIS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. and Canada (888) 312-3049 Australia 1800 849 976 United Kingdom 0808 238 9907

For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:

Alice Tharenos

314.342.7900

