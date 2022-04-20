Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood Among Top 5 Percent in Nation for Patient Safety Excellence

Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood Among Top 5 Percent in Nation for Patient Safety Excellence

This is Fifth Year in a Row for these Prospect Medical Hospitals

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood were named among the top 5 percent in the nation for Patient Safety Excellence in 2022 by Healthgrades for the fifth year (2018-2022).

Learn more about SCH-Culver City at https://www.sch-culvercity.com/ and about SCH-Hollywood at https://www.sch-hollywood.com/ (PRNewswire)

"Southern California Hospital at Culver City is committed to patient safety, which is reflected in this national recognition," said Culver City's Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer West. "This is increasingly relevant to our patients during the pandemic."

During the study period (2018 through 2020), 170,231 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.* Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in-hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital.

Healthgrades also found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

8% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

6% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

2% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

8% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals*

According to Healthgrades, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to the Healthgrades Patient Safety Award Recipients, on average, 100,189 patient safety events could have been avoided.*

"Through our 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays," said Healthgrades' Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science. "We are proud to name these hospitals 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a priority."

This national recognition is just one of several national awards, including top 5 percent in nation for Pulmonary Care and top 10 percent in nation for GI Care, among other clinical achievements for Culver City and Hollywood.

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology.

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award™ methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2021.0.1) for MedPAR data years 2018 through 2020 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern California Hospitals