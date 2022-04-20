TYSON FURY TEAMS UP WITH DON McLEAN TO REMAKE CLASSIC SONG "AMERICAN PIE"

The Gypsy King continues to showcase his musical talent with a duet in the BT Sport Promo for Fury v Whyte

Fury v Whyte will take place on Saturday, April 23, and is exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of defending his world title belts, heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury has joined forces with legendary American singer-songwriter Don McLean to create a brand-new rendition of "American Pie".

Fury, who will take on fellow Brit Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd live on BT Sport Box Office, famously performed "American Pie" after defeating Deontay Wilder in Fury v Wilder II in 2020. The song has since become synonymous with the boxer who is not afraid to showcase his musical talent.

The latest iteration of the song sees McLean singing the verses to "American Pie", perfectly articulating Tyson's comeback story before he's joined in the chorus by the Gypsy King himself. The Morecambe-based fighter is no stranger to jumping on the mic, having previously appeared on Robbie William's song "Bad Sharon" in 2019.

WATCH HERE: https://youtu.be/n7SUiaBe5LM

Ahead of Fury v Whyte the song will be aired on BT Sport to promote the fight and will be played in the stadium on fight night as 94,000 fans pack into Wembley stadium to witness the first all-British heavyweight world title fight for a generation.

In addition to celebrating Fury's homecoming, the duet coincides with the 50th anniversary of 'American Pie' – both the album and single as well as the release of a children's book, a documentary about the pop culture impact of the song, and a world tour which will come to the UK and Europe starting in September 2022.

Fans will be able to watch all the build-up, undercard and the main event of Fury v Whyte exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

