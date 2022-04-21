AKVA Group Standardizes on Infor CloudSuite Platform

Aquaculture supplier coordinates business-critical processes to strengthen digitalisation and the power of innovation

OSLO, Norway, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, announce today that AKVA Group ASA (Oslo Børs: AKVA), a worldwide supplier of advanced solutions and services to the aquaculture industry, has chosen Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise to help improve collaboration and workflow internally, while helping to strengthen the delivery capability of solutions and services for customers in both land-based and sea-based fish farming. AKVA Group will use this manufacturing ERP and digital operations platform to connect their engineering processes, deliver enhanced customer configuration and quoting, and optimise operations through supply chain, production, and delivery.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise:

https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-industrial-enterprise

"In recent years, AKVA Group has acquired several companies that have helped to strengthen the company's position in the market. At the same time, this has meant we have multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in the group, which makes business-critical processes less efficient. Therefore, we have carried out a thorough review process with several ERP suppliers, where Infor presented the best solution proposal with a platform for digitization, which also covers our needs and requirements for security and stability," says Ronny Meinkøhn, CFO of AKVA Group.

"We are pleased that AKVA Group has chosen Infor's industry-specific ERP solution. The decision confirms that Infor offers the market's most modern multitenant cloud ERP solution with functionality relevant to AKVA's industry needs," says Erlend Skaar-Olsen, Infor country manager for Norway.

Standard cloud solution meets the needs

AKVA Group leaders see it as an advantage to choose a standardized cloud solution with a rich platform for further digitization which covers not only traditional manufacturing ERP but extends into deep, end to end capability putting the customer at the centre. It provides flexibility to use industry-specific functionality to meet today's requirements while providing security to be able to grow with the solution and activate additional functionality when new needs arise in the future.

"The result of our preliminary project showed that more than 90% of AKVA Group's business processes are covered as standard in Infor's CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise solution. The rest is solved with the use of the built-in integration engine and tools to enrich the solution, whilst not hindering future upgrades. This means a more efficient implementation and lower risk when most of the solution can largely be adopted out of the box," says Skaar-Olsen.

Important part of the digitalisation journey

AKVA Group is present in all aquaculture markets, with offices in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, Greece, Lithuania, Canada, Australia, China, and Turkey, and delivers everything from individual components to services and complete solutions.

"The transition to a common cloud-based ERP platform is a business-critical part of our digitalisation journey, where we have clear expectations that this will both help improve interaction and information flow internally, and also to improve delivery capability and precision to our customers," Meinkøhn points out.

The solution is expected to be launched by the first quarter of 2023 and include 1,500 users. The 10-year SaaS agreement is valued at NOK 100 million.

About AKVA Group

AKVA Group has been a leading provider of solutions and services to the global aquaculture industry for more than 40 years. AKVA Group offers everything from simple components to complete installations and services for both sea-based and land-based fish farming. The Norwegian company is listed on the stock exchange, has approximately 1,500 employees and is established in 11 countries. To learn more, please visit www.akvagroup.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000+ organizations in more than 179 countries rely on Infor's 17,500 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Erlend Skaar-Olsen

Infor

Mob: +47 930 39 800

Epost: erlend.skaar-olsen@inform.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor