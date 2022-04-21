Associated Bank announces changes to overdraft fees

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), the largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin, today announced plans to eliminate non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees and overdraft protection transfer fees early in the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, to continue to support customers with their financial needs and reduce the burden of overdrafts, other modifications to the overdraft program are being made.

Associated Bank will change consumer and small business account fees as follows:

Elimination of the NSF fee charged when an item is returned

Elimination of the overdraft protection transfer fee

Elimination of the continuous overdraft fee

Reduction of daily limit of overdraft fee occurrences from 4 to 2

"At Associated Bank, we are focused on helping our customers in their day-to-day financial lives and committed to providing the choices, fairness and transparency they deserve," said Andy Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank. "These overdraft changes are in response to listening to our customers and their immediate needs in this ever-changing environment."

The planned changes in the third quarter are expected to reduce the total burden of overdrafts to our customers by approximately 30%.

A variety of budgeting and savings tools can be found in Associated's resource center.

