PRINCETON, N.J., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Axiom REACH Foundation today announced the appointment of its board of trustees, adding accomplished oncology and rare disease executives. The board will comprise of Robert LaCaze, Biren Amin, and Ambaw Bellete, and Hafiz Sikder, founder and Executive Director.

The Axiom REACH Foundation Announces Appointment of 3 New Board Members

Robert LaCaze will serve as co-director of the REACH board, bringing a wealth of global experience and innovation to the table. Mr. LaCaze is the incoming CEO of Mnemo Therapeutics. Previously, he was the Executive Vice President and Head of the Oncology Strategic Business Unit for Bayer AG. Additionally, he was a member of the Executive Committee for Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Mr. LaCaze also spent 26 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb where he served as Sr. Vice President of Global Oncology and was the co-lead for the Oncology Strategy Team.

Biren Amin will also serve as co-director of Axiom REACH. He joins REACH from his post as Chief Financial Officer of Immuneering, where he leads efforts to improve patient outcomes across a range of debilitating conditions. Mr. Amin's experience brings meaningful diversity of thought to the REACH table, as he has experience working both in biotechnology and in equity research. His insights and project experience will be invaluable for REACH going forward.

Ambaw Bellete will take on the role of Treasurer at Axiom REACH. Previously, Mr. Bellete served as Chief Operating Officer at Fergene and on the board of trustees for BioNJ. He is also the former President of Photocure Inc. His 30+ years of experience in the biotechnology industry will bring financial leadership as REACH grows its programs in 2022.

The board members join as REACH continues its Cancer Patient Support (CPS), Axiom REACH Graduate Oncology Scholars (A.R.G.O.S.), and local programming through Starfish Initiatives. REACH continues a legacy of spending 91% of our annual budget on patients and students, limiting overhead costs, and ensuring that we remain on the cutting edge of delivering patient care.

"We are delighted to welcome Robert, Biren, and Ambaw to the REACH board," said Hafiz Sikder, Axiom REACH's Founder and President. "Their commitment to patients and combatting disparities in cancer care and in rare disease makes them invaluable partners. As we work towards bridging the health disparity gap in our global communities, I look forward to collaboration with the new Axiom REACH board."

About Axiom REACH:

The Axiom REACH Foundation combats public health disparities by aiding underserved, under-resourced patients, families, and communities dealing with life-threatening diagnoses.

