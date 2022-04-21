Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Achieves Over 2000 Positive Reviews

This fan-favorite anti-aging dietary supplement Dermal Repair Complex helps minimize the look of wrinkles and combats visible sagging for a more youthful look from head to toe.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD™, a top skincare cosmeceuticals brand, created by renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, celebrates one of their best selling products, Dermal Repair Complex . With over 2,000 positive reviews across multiple platforms, this dietary supplement is famous for helping combat visible signs of aging and revitalizing the skin from the inside out.

What is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a revolutionary dietary anti-aging supplement that was designed to help "repair" signs of visible aging from the inside out. Crafted with a potent blend of scientifically backed nutrients and "age-fighting" ingredients, this product works by helping fight off the effects of skin-aging hormones, collagen loss, and decreased dermal moisture. Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can help you achieve age-defying results by supporting the body's collagen supply — helping significantly reduce the appearance of dullness, wrinkles, and sagging from head to toe. As a bonus, the collagen-support compounds in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can also help promote stronger-looking hair and healthier-feeling nails.†*

Benefits of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex †*

Noticeably lifted, firmer-looking skin in sag-prone areas, such as the cheeks, chin, neck, jowls, and jawline.

A visible increase in "plumpness" of the skin affected by creping. Users may also experience fuller-looking lips.

Tightening & smoothing effect on all parts of the body.

A reduction in the look of wrinkles — especially in pucker lines, fine lines, crow's feet, and forehead creases.

Youth-enhancing benefits such as noticeably stronger nails, thicker-looking hair and a visibly vivid, fresh complexion.

Key Ingredients of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex contains six key ingredients that are precisely designed to help combat visible signs of aging while supporting a healthy skin structure to give your skin a firmer, more youthful look. The six key ingredients of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex include†*:

Saw Palmetto: This extract contains powerful antioxidants as well as fatty acids that helps protect the skin from UV rays. Saw palmetto also helps reduce the effects of skin-destroying DHT resulting in more elasticity.

MSM: This organic compound also known as Methylsulfonylmethane helps promote stronger skin and can help the skin achieve a more toned, firm look.

Hydrolyzed Collagen: A protein that provides the skin with essential amino acids to help maintain a firmer look while visibly softening the look of wrinkles.

Hyaluronic Acid: A powerful moisture-magnet that helps the skin look soft, supple, and healthy.

Vitamin B: A vitamin that supports healthy skin cell turnover — a key process for giving skin a firm, taut, lifted appearance.

Vitamin A: This powerful antioxidant helps combat aging factors caused by the environment such as UV rays and pollution.

How to use Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex

The suggested use of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is to take 2 capsules of the dietary supplement daily with a meal and 8 fl.oz. of water.

About Beverly Hills MD:

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to both visibly correct and prevent the most difficult skincare concerns. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream , Beverly Hills MD Crepe Correcting Complex and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

