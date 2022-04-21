CCRM Fertility Expands Executive Leadership Team with New COO and CIO Appointments

Leading fertility treatment network deepens bench of experts with COO Eleanor Harte and

CIO Wade Lowder to help support the company's growth trajectory and commitment to quality

DENVER, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced the addition of two senior healthcare executives to its leadership team: Eleanor Harte as chief operations officer and Wade Lowder as chief information officer. In their new roles, both leaders will develop and execute strategic plans in support of company's growth plans and focus on quality outcomes, with Harte driving the operational infrastructure and Lowder focused on building the IT infrastructure and related processes.

CCRM LOGO 2021 Updated (PRNewsfoto/CCRM) (PRNewswire)

"With the rising trend of delayed pregnancies and increasing demand for high-quality fertility care, the fertility treatment market is expected to grow 10-15% per year. It is important for us to meet this demand by hiring the right professionals to take CCRM Fertility forward," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility. "Eleanor and Wade are seasoned professionals who've both made their respective sectors stronger and more efficient. Adding them to our team will help drive our growth efforts in 2022 and beyond by embracing innovative technologies and enhancing the patient, employee, and physician experience throughout the entire patient journey."

Most recently, Harte worked with Davita Healthcare in Denver as its division vice president, where she led the operational turnaround of a historically underperforming division. Before Davita, she served as the director of business development for Keas Health Management in San Francisco, where she was responsible for managing the sales team, distribution channel partners and new business leads to drive growth. Harte earned her BS in human biology from Stanford University and her MBA from Harvard Business School.

Lowder joins CCRM Fertility from InnovAge where he served as the senior vice president of technology and managed the IT strategies, administration and expansion as the company doubled in size. Prior to InnovAge, Lowder worked with Kaiser Permanente as the director of mergers, acquisitions and organization change management. Before that, he served as the vice president of infrastructure and operations for Prologis. Born and raised in Denver, he earned his BS in biology and chemistry and his M.S. in computer information systems from Regis University.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction, and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has 26 locations in North America, serving patients in 11 major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCRM