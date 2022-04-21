Curaleaf Celebrates The Historic Start Of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In New Jersey

Curaleaf will begin serving its first adult-use customers at its Bellmawr dispensary on April 21

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it has been approved by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to commence adult-use cannabis sales. Starting today, April 21, 2022, the Curaleaf dispensary in Bellmawr will begin serving adult-use customers, with Edgewater Park and Bordentown to quickly follow.

During this period of expansion, patient care for individuals licensed under New Jersey's Medical Marijuana Program will remain Curaleaf's top priority at all New Jersey retail locations. In anticipation of increased demand, the Company has tripled its cultivation capacity to ensure that medical patient supply is prioritized in the event of a product shortage. Additionally, Curaleaf will implement the following designated medical patient services for individuals who qualify:

Private consultation areas

Secure online ordering systems

Expanded parking with dedicated spots for licensed medical patients

Separate medical-patient only lines and check outs

Two hours of operation every day dedicated solely to serving licensed medical patients, totaling 14 hours each week at each dispensary.

On April 21, adult-use consumers over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis per day at Curaleaf Bellmawr located at 640 Creek Road. Adult-use customers can choose from a product assortment that includes innovative products such as Select Squeeze, a fast-acting THC beverage enhancer, as well as traditional inhalable products including Curaleaf 3.5g flower jar, the Curaleaf 1g pre-roll and Curaleaf .5g vape cartridge. Shortly after launching, Curaleaf New Jersey will also offer its expanded assortment of award-winning Select products, including Select Bites and Select Elite vape cartridges, pending regulatory approvals.

"The launch of New Jersey's adult-use marketplace is a major step forward for the cannabis industry and it is a privilege to be among the inaugural group of licensees that will mark the beginning of the state's adult-use market," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "Our local teams look forward to building strong relationships with new consumers while deepening our ties with the medical community. Providing top-tier medical patient care remains our main priority and we have adopted considerable safeguards to make sure they can seamlessly access products to find relief. We thank you for your continued support as we join the state of New Jersey on this historic journey."

As New Jersey's cannabis market continues to evolve, Curaleaf will maintain a direct line of communication with members of the local medical cannabis community. For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in New Jersey, please visit www.curaleaf.com/dispensary/new-jersey .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 128 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

