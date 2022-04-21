DIAGNOSTICS RESEARCH: Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market Enters New Post-Pandemic Growth Phase as New Entrants Jockey for Position in a New Diagnostic World

YORK, England, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics and Panels Markets: Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Syndrome, Facility, Product and Country with Market Analysis, Executive and Consultant Guides and Customization 2022 to 2026 has been published today and is now available from Diagnostics Research, a division of Biopharma Research Ltd.

(PRNewsfoto/Diagnostics Research) (PRNewswire)

Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market, with players reporting double-digit growth. The COVID pandemic has ushered in a new world of infectious disease diagnostics. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The two key trends of point of care (POC) testing and molecular diagnostics (MDx) are meeting with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.

Infectious disease diagnostics is changing - can an already rapidly growing market expand even faster? Will targeted tests for specific pathogens soon be obsolete?

In a special section the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is replacing traditional panel-based ordering of infectious disease tests.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2026 and includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Page count: 516

Key areas covered:

1. Market Guides for Executives and Investment Analysts

2. Introduction

a. Market Definition

b. Methodology

c. Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry and the COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Infectious Disease – Guide to the Pathogens

4. Industry Overview

a. Participants

b. Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

c. Industry Structure

5. Market Trends

a. Factors Driving Growth

b. Factors Limiting Growth

c. Instrumentation and Automation

d. Diagnostic Technology Development

6. Syndromic Testing – Recent Developments

a. 47 News Items

7. Key Company Profiles

a. 70 Companies

8. The Global Market for Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics 2022 to 2026 (41 pages)

The report provides detailed forecasting for the period 2022 to 2026, providing market estimates and growth rates by country, facility, syndrome and product. The data is available in Excel format on request with the corporate license.

The report includes 47 tables and 45 figures.

For more information or to purchase the report, visit https://biopharma-research.com/syndromic-multiplex-diagnostics-market/

For questions relating to the report or to request a sample, contact Claire Nicholson at cln@biopharma-research.com.

