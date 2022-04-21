DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter dividend of thirty-three cents ($0.33) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on June 15, 2022, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on May 31, 2022.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPontTM and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with TM, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DuPont