Flexential® Hires Seasoned Sales Leader to Bolster Denver Hybrid IT Portfolio Growth

DENVER, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced it has hired Chris Bryson to serve as Regional Vice President of the company's Rocky Mountain region. In his role, Bryson will focus on Flexential's regional Hybrid IT portfolio growth and the ongoing development of its go-to-market strategy. A Denver native, Bryson joins Flexential following five years with SunGard where he was Vice President of the Western Region sales team, focused on disaster recovery, public and private cloud, security, managed services and colocation. In addition to his time at SunGard, Bryson has more than 20 years of experience successfully managing security sales and consulting teams at CenturyLink, SAP and Fujitsu.

Chris Bryson, Flexential's new Regional VP for the Rocky Mountain Region (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to announce Chris' addition to the Flexential sales leadership team," said Brian Britton, Senior Vice president of Sales, Flexential. "As a seasoned and passionate sales leader, Chris brings his extensive experience leading high-performing sales teams and his consultative approach to solving customers' problems with tailored solutions. With his unique background driving demand across cloud and managed services, we are confident Chris' skills will align well with the mission to grow our portfolio of FlexAnywhere offerings and contribute to our continued momentum in 2022."

Bryson will bolster Flexential's commitment as a comprehensive and collaborative provider of Hybrid IT, empowering organizations with leading-edge technologies, best practices and data center expertise to address efficiency issues and achieve the agility to keep pace with business needs. Flexential Hybrid IT solutions deliver a modern environment that allows organizations to seamlessly scale space, power, cooling and bandwidth – improving and driving future growth.

"Flexential is uniquely positioned to meet the most complex enterprise Hybrid IT requirements with their FlexAnywhere Platform and Solutions," said Bryson. "I am excited to join Flexential's strong go-to-market team and lead the high-performing Rocky Mountain region. I look forward to building on the tremendous momentum and am eager to work closely with our customers and partners, ensuring we deliver the tailored solutions that best suit their needs."

The Denver market continues to be an area of impressive growth for Flexential, most notably its recent Englewood Data Center expansion to increase the facility's power capacity to 11.25MW by year end.

For more information on Flexential, visit https://www.flexential.com.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

Marc Musgrove

marc.musgrove@flexential.com

(PRNewsfoto/Flexential) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flexential