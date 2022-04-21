Gamelancer Commences Trading Under New Stock Symbols

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading under its new name and stock symbols.

At the opening of the markets on April 21, 2022, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new stock symbols "GMNG" on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company's CSE-listed warrants will trade under the new symbol "GMNG.WT". Until further notice, the OTCQB Venture Market ticker symbol will remain "WDRGF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ticker symbol will remain "64Q".

The new CUSIP/ ISIN numbers for the stock and warrants are 36468K104/ CA36468K1049 and 36468K112/ CA36468K1122, respectively. The name and symbol changes do not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

Formerly Wondr Gaming (CSE: WDR | OTCQB: WDRGF | FRA: 64Q), the Company recently announced the completed acquisition of, and its subsequent name change to, Gamelancer Gaming. Gamelancer generates over one billion monthly video views across 22 owned and operated channels and has more than 27.5 million followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, providing brand partners unparalleled access to the largest gaming-focused media inventory on the most relevant social media platforms.

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 22 owned and operated channels. With over 27,500,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Gaming channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

