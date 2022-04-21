GoFormz Announces Mobile Forms and Workflow on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

GoFormz customers can now benefit from digital forms connected to their Salesforce records

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz today announced it has launched GoFormz Mobile Forms and Workflow on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to digitize their existing forms for use on mobile phones, tablets, and computers – no code required.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, GoFormz Mobile Forms and Workflow is currently available on AppExchange at www.appexchange.com/goformz .

GoFormz Mobile Forms

GoFormz Mobile Forms and Workflow streamlines data collection, allowing teams to use their mobile devices to enter project information within digital forms that look exactly like their existing paper documents, and instantly submit completed forms from their phones and tablets. Mobile forms can even be filled out and completed offline, then synced to the Cloud and integrated applications once a signal becomes available – enabling teams to collect data anywhere, no matter how remote. Similarly, customers can fill out digital forms online, or send links to forms for people to fill out.

With the GoFormz app, users can capture highly accurate information and update or create corresponding Salesforce records – eliminating common obstacles to data collection and processing, such as manual document hand-offs, rekeying form data, and physical record-keeping.

Comments on the News

"We are excited to announce the launch of our digital forms solution on the Salesforce AppExchange," said Rob Brewster, GoFormz CEO. "This integration allows data to be passed in real-time between digital forms and Salesforce records, empowering businesses to digitally transform the way they gather and share information."

"GoFormz makes it easy for our service teams," said Alejandra Cruz, business analyst for Güntner, a global manufacturing company that uses the GoFormz and Salesforce integration. "All they need to do is capture a few necessary fields at the job site, versus needing to capture everything that Salesforce has already populated."

"Many of our fields in GoFormz are mapped to a Salesforce case," said Gordon Doleschall, an operations director for ChartWorld, a specialist digital-navigation provider. "When GoFormz syncs back into Salesforce all of this is automatically imported and used to update that case. It has really helped us significantly, especially since we are growing so fast and need something scalable."

"GoFormz is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by digitizing manual documentation and data collection," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

GoFormz provides a mobile forms and reporting solution that organizations use to replace their paper forms and PDFs, resulting in more accurate data, streamlined workflows, and comprehensive reports that drive agile business decisions. The GoFormz platform is digitally transforming 3,000 paying companies into data-driven organizations that efficiently capture more accurate information for their mission-critical workflows and applications. GoFormz is helping businesses of any type, size, or industry across more than 150 countries eliminate paper forms, unlock business data, and dramatically improve how they work. GoFormz is backed by leading venture capital firms including Glynn Capital, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, and Shasta Ventures.

