Hello Pal Announces Plans to Launch New Video Chat Apps

DogeChat App Will Use DOGE and Other Cryptocurrencies For Payment

Hello Pal International Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Hello Pal International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP) (Frankfurt:27H) OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, announced its plan to launch two 1-on-1 video chatting apps: DogeChat and DoggeChat.

The two apps are 1-on-1 video chatting apps that will be focused on English-speaking markets, especially North America, and will allow users to match with and video chat with other individual users from across the globe, with calls charged on a per-minute basis and paid by the call initiator to the call receiver. The key difference between DogeChat and DoggeChat is that payments in the former will be made in Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies, whereas payments in the latter will be in fiat currencies made through the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store.

The plan is that DoggeChat will launch first, followed by DogeChat at a later date. Both apps will share in the same user pool, and upon the launch of DogeChat, regular users of DoggeChat will be incentivized in various ways to switch to DogeChat.

The launch of DoggeChat and DogeChat represents the Company's market expansion into the burgeoning 1-on-1 video chatting space, as well as its foray into the North American market. More significantly, it also represents the Company's plan to start incorporating cryptocurrency payments into its social and livestreaming businesses.

"We expect these apps to be very synergistic to our current livestreaming and crypto-mining operations," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company. "They will not only bring into our existing ecosystem new users from different markets, but also allow us to start implementing our goal to make the use of cryptocurrency more widespread in the world, starting with our users."

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company , KL Wong, CEO, at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Media Contact:

Hello Pal International Inc.

200 – 500 Denman Street

Vancouver, BC, V6G 3H1, Canada

www.hellopal.com

# 604-683-0911

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hello Pal International Inc.