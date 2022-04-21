InventHelp Inventor Develops High Power Wireless Speaker (FGC-230)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better high power wireless speaker for surround sound performance," said an inventor, from Mentor, Ohio, "so I invented the HOME THEATRE DOCKING BLUETOOTH SPEAKER. My design can be used with a TV set, video game system, DVR and other home theater components."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved wireless speaker for home theaters. In doing so, it offers wireless surround sound performance. As a result, it enhances entertainment. It also eliminates the need to purchase an expensive home theater receiver. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FGC-230, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

