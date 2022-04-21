Light of Healing Hope Foundation Exceeds 10 Year Goal

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 70,700 inspirational books have been gifted by LHHF during the past 11 years to medical centers to comfort patients and their families at a time of adversity, offering pathways to courage, hope, peace, and love.

The Light of Healing Hope Foundation exceeded its goals and fulfilled its mission delivering over 70,700 gifts.

From a Soldier's Family:

"My family and I would like to thank you for the wonderful book "Healing Light." It will be read many times over, as we all deal with the loss of a wonderful, brave young man, son, and brother. God Bless you."

LHHF received grants from the Cafritz Foundation, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, and Dana Farber Foundation, plus generous donations from special supporters that enabled the foundation to produce Healing Courage, Peaceful Mediations (DVD), To Catch A Thought, Catch a Happy Thought, and Reveries.



Meaghann Shaw Weaver, MD, MPH, FAAP, Children's Hospital, Omaha:

"Our hearts are filled with sincere gratitude for this absolutely amazing book—what a cherished and sacred gift for our families. We are sharing these with families in end of life rooms as a meditation together for the family and as a legacy gift. We honor you and your work. Thank you with a million, zillion gratitudes."

108 hospitals and hospices, including Johns Hopkins, NIH, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, INOVA, Children's National Hospital, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, have been grateful recipients of the Foundation's gifts.

Alice V. Thompson, Spiritual Care Coordinator, Calvert Health Medical Center

"I'm on the search for words to express our gratitude for your gifts. They have meant so much to so many who are faced with the challenges of health, acceptance, and hope. The materials in the books have served light to them… Your heart is heard through both art and word, infusing others with life. It opens us to the sights, sounds, and visions which graze beyond present realties. In the process, we return to life's circumstances with fresh hearts and eyes."

The foundation that sparked from a hopeful prayer on 9/11 by Alexandra Villard de Borchgrave www.alexandravillard.com to bring comfort to the Survivors Families at a time of great personal tragedy, exceeded its 10-year anniversary goal and fulfilled its mission with its final delivery of 6,000 books and journals to the Capital Caring Health Hospice which serves 120,000 families in the Washington DC, MD, and VA area.

