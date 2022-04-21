Noodle Appoints Catie Starr as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle, the country's fastest-growing online learning network, announced today the appointment of Catie Starr as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to COO and President Keri Hoyt, Catie will lead Noodle's student acquisition efforts, supporting dozens of University partners and managing the marketing campaigns for more than 80 academic programs.

"The single highest cost in higher education today is student acquisition and with Catie's hire, we are focused on helping Noodle (and by extension our university parties) drive down costs by using innovation to creatively find, attract and enroll students into our programs," said Hoyt. "We are confident that Catie will make an immediate impact and are excited to see what she can do."

Hoyt added, "I am so proud to work for a company in which women leaders have such strong representation and am thrilled to welcome yet another accomplished and powerful woman to our executive team."

Starr has spent her career helping financial services and education companies accelerate their growth through customer acquisition, retention, and cross-sell marketing efforts. With more than 15 years of marketing experience, Starr has held growth marketing positions at brands such as Discover, Charles Schwab, and GE and helped launch new products and business lines across credit cards, deposit, and lending products. Starr spent more than three years at Wiley where she was the head of marketing for the Education Services business and most recently served as SVP, Growth Marketing at OppFi, where she led a shared services marketing organization focused on customer acquisition and portfolio marketing.

Catie received her Bachelor of Arts in advertising from Bradley University and has an MBA with a concentration in marketing management from San Diego State University.

About Noodle:

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter.

