Steampunk Awarded $2B BOSS Prime Contract at USPTO

MCLEAN, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk, Inc. is excited to announce that it has been awarded a United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Business Oriented Software Solutions (BOSS) contract. The objective of the BOSS contract is to procure services and expertise, primarily in the form of Agile Teams, that drive effectiveness and deliver on a key USPTO metric of "delivering business value to our customers, frequently, predictably, and with high quality". The BOSS contract will support the USPTO's priority to implement its Agile New Ways of Working (NWOW) to enable an IT stabilization and modernization journey with customer business value at the heart of its decisions and actions. Steampunk is one of five total awardees, and one of three small business awardees, of the Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a 10-year Period of Performance (POP) and $2 Billion cumulative ceiling.

Matt Warren, Steampunk CEO said, "Steampunk is humbled and honored for the opportunity to bring new thinking and innovation to the USPTO BOSS program through our Design Intelligence® Framework to drive business value and reduce operational risk to the organization. We look forward to working with the USPTO teams to advance their capabilities and provide efficiencies within the USPTO product lines that support and protect innovators who play an enormous role in the US economy."

Steampunk began supporting the USPTO last year as an Intelligent Automation and Innovation Support Services (IAISS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) awardee. Jay Danielski, the Steampunk Director of Operations for contracts with USPTO said, "We are incredibly excited to continue to support the USPTO IT Modernization journey, building on the DevSecOps and Agile support we currently provide to USPTO. The BOSS award and task order opportunities provide us yet another opportunity to continue to enact positive change and business value."

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health, and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery framework, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee-owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com .

The contents of this announcement do not constitute or imply that the Federal Government sanctions, prefers, or considers the products and/or services provided by Steampunk to be superior to those of other vendors.

