Web Courseworks Appoints CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth

Leading SaaS LearnTech company invests in strengthening the executive team with appointment of new CTO, Mark Sehmer

MADISON, Wis. , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Courseworks, a leading SaaS LearnTech company, appointed Mark Sehmer as their first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Sehmer will drive product excellence, technological innovation, and software scalability to support Web Courseworks' rapid growth.

Mark Sehmer, CTO, Web Courseworks (PRNewswire)

Sehmer brings a wealth of experience managing engineering teams, with recent experience leading organization transformation at Propeller Health. He has 16+ years of product management and engineering leadership experience at digital health and life science software products companies. Mark specializes in transforming organizations to be agile, people-oriented, and value-driven.

"We are thrilled to have Mark join the Web Courseworks team. His executive leadership is going to help take us to the next level as a SaaS LearnTech company," said Amber Winter, Web Courseworks CEO. "Our culture of learning runs deep. Not only does Mark bring a wealth of knowledge for us to learn from, but his personal passion and commitment to our mission speak volumes to the impact he'll have on our people, product, and customers."

"I am eager to contribute in every way that I can to the success of Web Courseworks and its people," said Mark Sehmer. "Web Courseworks is ready for its next ambitious stage, and I am energized to be a part of it!"

About Web Courseworks

Web Courseworks is a learning technologies company with an ever-evolving Learning Management System, CourseStage. CourseStage LMS is leveraged by organizations of all sizes to build a learning business and track education outcomes for proven success. Web Courseworks' customers deliver quality education programs that enable them to be the leading provider of education in their field. To learn more about Web Courseworks' solutions, please visit https://webcourseworks.com.

Media Contact: Edessa Polzin, epolzin@webcourseworks.com

