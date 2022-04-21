WHM Creative Sweeps the 2022 Muse Creative Awards with 11 for 11 Wins

B2B marketing leader earns international recognition across multiple categories, industries, and clients.

OAKLAND, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHM Creative, a full-service B2B creative, marketing, and advertising agency, just took top prizes in every category they entered in the 2022 Muse Creative Awards—an international competition for creative professionals "who inspire others to greater heights."

Since their start in 2009, WHM has been dedicated to "ridding the world of blah"—a unique approach to B2B marketing that focuses on telling clear, compelling, surprising stories that stand out in an often-staid market. "We're really proud that our approach is gaining the attention of our peers and our industry," said Thomas Whalen, co-founder of WHM. "We hope our work inspires the B2B world to see what's really possible."

In a competition with over 6,000 entries from 18 countries, WHM won awards in all 11 categories they entered, for clients all across their roster, and in a variety of media. With 1 platinum, 2 gold, and 8 silver prizes, WHM award winners included websites, integrated marketing campaigns, branding, video, virtual events, print ads, e-books, and infographics. Winning clients included leading global tech firms Qlik, Cisco, VMware, Cadent, and Menlo Security.

"We're extremely grateful to our amazing team and clients, who we're proud to partner with to produce one-of-a-kind work," said co-founder Audrey Merritt. "While our biggest goal is always to help our clients reach their objectives, a little recognition never hurts either."

To learn more about WHM Creative and see their award-wining work, visit whmcreative.com/2022muse.

WHM Creative's 2022 Muse Creative Awards:

Qlik – Executive Insights Center Website – Platinum Winner, Microsite Cisco – Enterprise Security Group Campaign – Gold Winner, Integrated Marketing Campaign Cadent – Corporate Website – Gold Winner, B2B Website Cisco – Interactive Threat Infographic – Silver Winner, Infographic VMware – CXO Branding – Silver Winner, Company Branding Qlik – Data Trends Video – Silver Winner, COVID-19 Video Qlik – QlikWorld Online Event – Silver Winner, Virtual Event Qlik – "Ridiculous Promise" Print Ads – Silver Winner, Magazine Ad Qlik – Business Value Acceleration Video – Silver Winner, B2B Video Qlik – 10 Ways to Take Your Data Visualizations to the Next Level – Silver Winner, E-Book Menlo Security – Brand Development – Silver Winner, Brand Identity

About the MUSE Awards

The MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards are two leading award programs created to honor creative and design professionals for their excellence. At its core, the MUSE Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who inspire others to greater heights. With their concepts, ideas, or designs, these creatives light a fire in others to strive further, thus becoming a muse. The 2022 Awards included 6,000 entries with 37 jurors from 18 countries. For more information, visit museaward.com.

About WHM Creative

WHM is a full-service creative, marketing, and advertising agency that focuses on helping B2B brands connect with customers in meaningful ways that drive action. With a combination of authentic curiosity, creative intelligence, and data-informed strategy, WHM serves clients at every point in the marketing lifecycle, from brand creation to integrated campaigns, content development, and go-to-market strategies. For more information, visit whmcreative.com.

