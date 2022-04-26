EXPERTS IN LEARNING LOSS AND RECOVERY TO REPORT NATIONAL PERFORMANCE DATA GATHERED FROM 27 MILLION U.S. STUDENTS

Alarming losses show 71% of schools and districts are scoring lower in Mathematics when compared to pre-pandemic levels

DENVER, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Leading education experts at Agile Education Marketing, will discuss the latest figures that show how COVID-19 has impacted 27 million students across the United States in an April 27th webinar. Based on data from 40 states under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the discussion will share proficiency data for English/Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics, including breakdowns by Title I status and urban/suburban/rural category. Webinar panelists also will explore how educators and outside support systems, such as online tutoring, can help students succeed.

Findings to be highlighted in the webinar:

Learning loss trends gleaned from Every Student Succeeds Act data. The latest ESSA figures indicate that 71% of schools and districts saw a drop in mathematics scores and 55% saw a drop in ELA scores from pre-pandemic levels.

Urban, suburban, rural, and Title I breakdown differences. ELA scores show nearly no difference in proficiency by location category. In math, scores dropped more in suburban (76%) and urban (75%) districts than in rural (65%). Learning losses were also similar in Title I and non-Title I schools. For ELA, scores dropped by 50% in non-Title I districts and 56% in Title I districts. For Math, losses were 68% and 72%, respectively.

How state, district, school, and individual data can enhance learning recovery. The power of learning recovery comes from understanding the data and drilling down as close to the individual as possible. National and state data provide a picture of the overall challenge, but the ability to enhance student success requires an understanding of each district, school—and where possible—student performance.

WHO:

WHEN: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 9 am EDT/11 am MDT

WHERE: Register here: https://mktg.agile-ed.com/THINKperspective

