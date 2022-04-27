LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS named Five-Star in Forbes Travel Guide's 2022 Star Awards

LOTTE NEW YORK PALACE's prominence continues to augment since LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS' acquisition in 2015

LOTTE HOTEL ST. PETERSBURG honoured as Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel for 3rd consecutive year

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 26th, Forbes Travel Guide announced the result of its 2022 Star Awards with LOTTE NEW YORK PALACE and LOTTE HOTEL ST. PETERSBURG as Five-Star hotels. Hereby, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS became to have the largest number of Forbes Travel Guide rated hotels among Korean hotel brands.

LOTTE NEW YORK PALACE Champagne Suite (PRNewswire)

Established in 1958, Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. Hotels are rated as Five-Star, Four-Star, and Recommended.

The hotels' historic facilities from the 19th Century and Korean hospitality services were highly evaluated for this year. First, built in 1882, LOTTE NEW YORK PALACE houses The Palace (The Villard Houses) and The Towers. The 55-story hotel feature total 909 guest rooms and 23 banquet halls, boasting incomparable size even in NYC.

LOTTE HOTEL ST. PETERSBURG Presidential Imperial Suite (PRNewswire)

Especially the triplex penthouses are iconic to the hotel. Inspired by the finest Champagne, Dom Pérignon, its Champagne Suite welcomes guests with a Nouveau Nero marble floor leading to a double-story Grand Parlour surrounded by floor to ceiling windows. The master and queen suites take design inspiration from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir with deep rose toned leather. A shimmering crystal pendant chandelier designed to invoke the effervescent champagne bubble cates the eyes and the Champagne cave, the only one of its kind in NYC, provides a rustic experience.

Another iconic suite is the Jewel Suite, designed in collaboration with acclaimed jewelry designer Martin Katz. The suite opens with a two-story cascading crystal chandelier and five sculptural crystal jewel boxes, personally curated by Martin Katz. The suite gleams from the reflection, as if one is inside the jewel box. The master and double bedrooms reflect the jeweled theme in opulent, upscale furnishings. The hotel is deeply ingrained with artistic features, not to mention the sculptures and paintings of the gold room and the drawing room. Furthermore, its private membership bar 'Rarities', America's first and the only location for the British luxury 'ILA spa' and more continue to inherit the heritage.

LOTTE NEW YORK PALACE was even more upgraded since 2015 after the acquisition by LOTTE HOTEL by successfully transferring the essence of Korean hospitality service. All staff above the director level from the previous New York Palace hotel were invited to Korea and were given service training on a regular basis. Moreover, by hosting significant global events such as the UN General Assembly and national summits, and by being known as the hotel that the U.S. presidents stay, LOTTE NEW YORK PALACE continues to enhance the brand power of LOTTE.

Being its 3rd consecutive year as Five-Star hotel, LOTTE HOTEL ST. PETERSBURG was originally built as a mansion in 1851. With over 170 years history, the hotel presents 12 types of rooms including the deluxe room with story height of 3.5 metre and the heavenly room equipped with mansard roof for sky view. Modern Japanese restaurant, rooftop bar overlooking Saint Isaac's Cathedral – one of the most beloved tourist spots in the world, and Bali-style relaxation spa are also offered. Moreover, it is considered that Korean hospitality service has contributed in enhancing service quality in the city.

