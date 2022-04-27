PERATON RECOGNIZED AS NATIONAL LEADER IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Peraton recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity in the U.S.

HERNDON, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been recognized by two leading media outlets for its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

Forbes has named Peraton to its Best Employers for Diversity list, ranking Peraton fourth in the aerospace and defense industry and 268th overall. The Forbes list uses unbiased results from Statista's surveys of 1,000 to 60,000 U.S. employees and ranks employers who are driving meaningful diversity and inclusion initiatives.

The Washington Business Journal ranked Peraton #10 on its Corporate Diversity Index – Large Companies in Greater D.C. The Corporate Diversity Index recognizes D.C. metro area companies that are hiring and investing in the career growth and advancement of people of color.

Peraton grew from 3,500 to 18,000 employees in 2021 after integrating three heritage organizations. The new Peraton required a holistic approach to DE&I to reflect its new culture, which resulted in Laila Salguero being selected to stand up a new function as the company's first Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer and first Latina executive. Under her leadership, the DE&I team established an initial four employee resource groups (ERG) that are playing a pivotal role in building an organic culture across race, ethnicity, gender, age, and experience levels.

"It's an honor to be recognized just one year into our coordinated DE&I efforts. A strong DE&I program is critical to our ability to support national security in a complex world," said Salguero. "We have created a strong foundation where our employees are valued and supported, while simultaneously delivering positive business outcomes for our customers. We look forward to continuing our journey in partnership with our employees, which will make us an even stronger and more impactful company."

In addition to creating four ERGs, Peraton's DE&I team has launched numerous employee engagement and professional development opportunities, including a speaker series featuring diverse leaders in national security, a mentoring program, and a sponsorship with the Association of Women in Computing to address gender gaps in the industry. Salguero also serves on the DE&I advisory board for the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI).

Today, Peraton continues to promote an equitable and inclusive workplace culture. Salguero and her team plan to create an ERG for emerging professionals later in the year by establishing partnerships with universities. The DE&I team also plans to initiate strategic sponsorships to attract underrepresented professionals and support a robust, diverse talent pipeline.

