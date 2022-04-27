Scality achieves 50% jump in 2022 fueled by new ARTESCA customer growth

Object storage leader inks first seven-figure deal for ARTESCA while expanding VAR channel and platform support with Dell, SuperMicro and Lenovo



SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced today that the company's revenue increased by 50% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021, furthering its growth trajectory. With Scality's 100% channel sales focus, adoption of RING advances while ARTESCA — Scality's lightweight, cloud-native object storage offering — now has customers in seven countries, highlighted by its first multimillion-dollar customer.

Key highlights in 2022 thus far include:

First seven-figure ARTESCA deal: ARTESCA will serve as the cloud-native content management solution for a leading enterprise information archive solution provider in North America . This win was achieved because of ARTESCA's single-server deployment and enterprise-grade data protection versus competing solutions.

ARTESCA to power Europe's largest space agency CNES: ARTESCA is a key element of a massive scale content sharing platform for the French space agency Centre Nationale D'Études Spatiales (CNES), enabling storage and sharing of satellite imagery across a consortium of international agencies.

Extended hardware partner support: In addition to HPE Apollo and Proliant server platforms, ARTESCA is now supported on Dell 740 XD2, Lenovo SR650 and Supermicro A+ storage server platforms.

Growth of Scality's VAR program: Scality's global sales team continues its 100% commitment and focus on channel business. There are now 400 trained Scality Certified Architects across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific . Scality also introduced an ARTESCA-specific training session to reinforce its partners' enablement and mid-market strategy.

Petabyte-scale enterprise customer growth: RING is now deployed in production at a top-three U.S. bank, a top-five insurance provider and one of the largest integrated hospital management systems, supporting key solutions including Splunk and Cloudera data lakes, Commvault backups and medical image archives.

Global expansion: With recent wins in Africa ( Congo ), Europe ( Croatia , Czech Republic , Hungary , Malta , Uzbekistan ), and India , RING is now deployed in 52 countries worldwide.

Proven 59% TCO and 366% ROI: A recent business value analysis by IDC found that organizations using Scality RING achieve a return-on-investment of 366% over five years, and experience a 59% decrease in total cost of storage-related operations. found that organizations usingachieve a return-on-investment of 366% over five years, and experience a 59% decrease in total cost of storage-related operations.

Because traditional storage approaches weren't designed for today's cloud era, they simply can't scale — an issue that results in costly silo management headaches. Scality helps customers overcome these hurdles with secure, cost-effective solutions that easily scale as their needs grow. ARTESCA is the latest addition to the Scality product portfolio, launched in 2021 to meet the needs of the Kubernetes era. Designed for fast access anywhere data lives, ARTESCA transforms how DevOps manages and accesses data. ARTESCA is the only object storage solution that combines a lightweight, cloud-native design with full enterprise-grade features.

The recent seven-figure deal will bring ARTESCA to an industry-leading cloud archiving solution, where it will manage the billions of documents in the customer's enterprise information management (EIM) platform.

Jérôme Lecat, CEO, Scality, said: "Analysts predict that the hybrid cloud S3 object storage market will continue to grow over the next five years. Scality is feeling the impact of this growth in every area of our business. We kicked off 2022 with increased demand through our world-wide channel network, saw steady adoption of RING, and inked our first seven-figure ARTESCA deal. We're committed to helping our customers meet the data demands of today and tomorrow — understanding that data sovereignty, privacy and security are at the forefront of every purchase decision."

