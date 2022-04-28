Dover Announces The 2022 Dover Scholarship Winners And Expands Program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced the names of 30 winners of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.
Dover also recently announced that it has increased the number of students being awarded, while increasing the amount of each scholarship. All winners, including previous awardees still enrolled in the program, will receive a maximum of $12,000 toward their undergraduate studies. The program is now in its eleventh year and has awarded 373 scholarships, providing approximately $2.6 million in financial support to deserving students.
Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a team of independent, college admissions professionals from prominent universities, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.
Here is the list of the 2022 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:
Colder Products Company
Allison Rasch
Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN
Dover Corporation
Margeaux Rice
Dover - Downers Grove, IL
DESTACO
Nick Kocela
DESTACO - Mt. Prospect, IL
Dover Food Retail
Abdullah Chandasir
Hillphoenix - Conyers, GA
Kendyll Fitzgerald
Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA
MyTien Huynh
Hillphoenix - Covington, GA
Evan Stubblefield
Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA
Dover Fueling Solutions
Robert Couch
Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX
Ximena Woodhead
Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX
Dover Precision Components
Joshua Grey
Waukesha Bearings - Rickmansworth, United Kingdom
Katie Gunderson
Inpro/Seal - Rock Island, IL
Environmental Solutions Group
Madisyn Hill
Heil Environmental - Fort Payne, AL
Abigail Lane
Heil Environmental - Fort Payne, AL
Lucas Rowden
Environmental Solutions Group - San Diego, CA
Maag
Hailey Smarr
Maag - Kent, OH
Markem-Imaje
Mia Brown
Markem-Imaje - Keene, NH
Abbie Carlton
Markem-Imaje - Kennessaw, GA
Radhika Kitturkar
Markem-Imaje - Bengaluru, India
Aurora Ponisio
JK Group - Novedrate, Italy
Microwave Products Group
Gwyneth Hotaling
Pole Zero - West Chester, OH
Christine Park
K&L Microwave - Salisbury, MD
OK International
Benjamin Collier
OK International - Cypress, CA
OPW
Joon Chun
OPW - Hamilton, OH
Elizabeth Hutchinson
Acme Cryogenics - Allentown, PA
Benjamin Olenick
OPW - Hamilton, OH
Nikhil Verma
Innovative Control Systems - Bethlehem, PA
Pump Solutions Group
Rebecca Basclain
Ebsray - Sydney, Australia
SWEP
Natalia Cizmarova
SWEP - Kechnec, Slovakia
Tulsa Winch Group
Vaviana Young
Tulsa Winch Group - Jenks, OK
Vehicle Service Group
Alice Dondarini
Ravaglioli - Sasso Marconi, Italy
About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
About The Dover Foundation:
The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.
CONTACT:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President of Communications
630-743-5039
asakowicz@dovercorp.com
