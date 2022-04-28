Lummus and Braskem Announce Partnership for Green Ethylene Technology

Partnership focuses on global licensing of commercial green ethylene technology, which will accelerate development of chemicals and plastics made from bioethanol, a renewable feedstock

HOUSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced a partnership with Braskem, the largest biopolymer producer in the world, to license green ethylene technology. Lummus and Braskem will license worldwide technology to produce green ethylene and accelerate the use of bioethanol for chemicals and plastics, supporting the industry's efforts towards a carbon neutral circular economy.

"We are truly excited with this partnership, which helps the world diversify the feedstock sources for chemicals and plastics with biomass. Leveraging the combined experience and expertise of Lummus and Braskem to produce green ethylene thus reduces carbon footprint and plays a promising role in the energy transition," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Braskem has already been operating the technology successfully at large scale, and together we are going to expand the world's production of low carbon chemicals and polymers from renewable feedstocks, helping our customers decarbonize their assets and produce greener products."

Lummus, a recognized leader in ethylene production technologies, has licensed approximately 40 percent of global ethylene capacity, giving the company the technical capability and licensing expertise to further develop and market the technology behind green ethylene. This partnership enables the license of the technology globally with the first two projects being developed in the U.S. and Thailand; the later still under evaluation and subject to the approvals of the respective governance bodies.

"Lummus brings licensing experience and process knowledge into this partnership to extend the reach of Braskem's proven green ethylene technology worldwide," said Walmir Soller, VP Olefins/Polyolefins Braskem Europe & Asia and CEO Braskem Netherlands BV. "With this initiative, we believe we are also contributing with an alternative for the industry to move towards a carbon neutral circular economy."

This partnership reflects Lummus' strategic business direction, through its subsidiary Green Circle, as a leader in commercializing and developing breakthrough solutions to address the key pillars of the energy transition, including end-of-life waste plastics recycling, production of bio-derived sustainable chemicals and decarbonization strategies for existing and new assets. Together, Lummus and Braskem are ensuring the growth of green ethylene production worldwide and meeting the demand for green ethylene.

