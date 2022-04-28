Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (the "Company") (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) was held on April 27, 2022. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 15, 2022, which can be found on the Company's website at: https://s24.q4cdn.com/560830410/files/doc_financials/2022/ar/2022-Proxy-Statement-(Web-Version).pdf

Per TSX reporting requirements, the Company wishes to disclose that the total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 95,506,182 shares, representing approximately 86.33% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Director

For

Withheld Erik Olsson

86,616,756

7,384,092 Ann Fandozzi

93,698,494

302,354 Christopher Zimmerman

92,155,252

1,845,596 Bob Elton

91,804,953

2,195,895 Sarah Raiss

92,059,991

1,940,857 Adam DeWitt

93,155,283

845,565 Lisa Hook

93,136,177

864,671 Mahesh Shah

93,694,591

306,257 Carol M. Stephenson

93,623,983

376,865











On April 28, 2022, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Ritchie Bros .

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers , the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E , a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List , a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet , TruckPlanet , and Kruse Energy . The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC , which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip , an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services . For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com .

