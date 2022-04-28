VNET Publishes 2021 Environment, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"),‎ a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it has published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report outlines the Company's ESG strategy, ongoing initiatives and achievements in ESG performance.

"In the highly dynamic market in which we operate, upholding long-term commitments and responsibilities to our industry, environment and society are the keys to our ongoing success. As our industry shifts toward green data center operations, and the world came to embrace sustainable enterprise management like it should be, we are committed to building VNET as a positive force of betterment for society," said Samuel Shen, Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "We constantly strive to improve our ESG management practices through a variety of initiatives, and in concert with the national strategy on climate change have implemented numerous sustainability projects, alongside digital empowerment and collective value creation for the industry."

"For more than two decades we have been committed to advancing a wide range of ESG initiatives within the stakeholder communities we serve. Our 2021 ESG report showcases these initiatives and demonstrates our commitment to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations. As a leading domestic enterprise and global industry player, VNET will continue to lead by example. Through our actions, we are committed to bringing a greener, more prosperous and harmonious future to our employees, partners, society and the environment," concluded Mr. Shen.

Highlights of VNET's 2021 ESG report include:

VNET set the targets to achieve carbon neutral operation (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and 100% renewable energy usage by 2030.

With respect to energy efficiency, the average PUE of VNET's stabilized data centers was 1.37 in 2021, notably lower than the industry average.

Three data centers of VNET were awarded "National Green Data Center" and two data centers were awarded "5A Green Data Center Ratings" for their operations, underscoring VNET's achievements in long-term low-carbon emission goals.

VNET is the first data center services provider in China to disclose third-party verification for its carbon inventory results.

To view the ESG report in full, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.vnet.com/ or access the report at https://www.vnet.com/en/esg.html

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Xinyuan Liu

Tel: +86 (10) 8456-2121

Email: ir@vnet.com

View original content:

SOURCE VNET Group, Inc.